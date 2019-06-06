Baldur's Gate 3 will be at the PC Gaming Show

After making our 2017 Game of the Year, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Larian Studios set its sights on the biggest name in RPGs: Dungeons & Dragons. And not just any D&D story, but the D&D story, at least when it comes to PC gaming. The developer has teamed up with Wizards of the Coast to bring back Baldur's Gate with its first new game since 2001, and you can find out more about Baldur's Gate 3 at the 2019 PC Gaming Show.

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke and Wizards of the Coast President Chris Cocks will be appearing at this year's show to share more about the relationship between Larian and WotC, and how it evolved.

Watch the PC Gaming Show on Monday June 10 at 10 am PDT (1 pm EDT, 6 pm BST) at twitch.tv/pcgamer or on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter. Over 25 games will appear at this year's show—for a taste of what to expect, read more here.