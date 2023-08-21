Baldur's Gate 3 modder enchants Gale's underwear with one of the most devastating spells in Dungeons & Dragons

A Baldur's Gate 3 modder read the item description on Gale's underwear that suggests the wizard enchanted his own drawers and made it real.

The mod—which is titled like it'll be a part of a series of brief tweaks—is called Gale's Magic Underpants - Meteor Swarm, which gives the wearer (most likely your magic-hungry wizard) one of the most devastating spells in Dungeons & Dragons.

Meteor Swarm is a level nine Evocation Spell that does 40-240 damage, and you can spread its attack onto three targets. It's not actually available in Baldur's Gate 3, but modder antichamp was able to tape a few existing spells together to make it happen. The explosion from Meteor Swarm is powerful enough to instantly kill most of the enemies you run into early on in the RPG. I went and used Gale's hidden spell on the three ogres in the Blighted Village and it basically leveled the entire building.

Antichamp read "energy crackles around these" on Gale's Netherese Briefs and was inspired. "Now we know what enchantment Gale was hiding in there," they wrote in the mod description, which answers zero questions as to why they chose this spell and what effects it has on the wearer.

It fits, though. Gale loves magic a little too much and has a thing for ladies who are well out of his league. Of course he would wear underwear enchanted with a high-level spell that he could whip out at any moment. Who wouldn't be intrigued if he dropped this information in the middle of a date?

I just need to know how comfortable it is when he's spending most of his days watching my character argue with goblins and sifting through crates. If your underwear is giving off sparks, you'd think things would get unbearably toasty down there. But if there's anything we know about Gale, it's that he's willing to endure some pain for the cause.

Gale's Magic Underpants - Meteor Swarm may not be one of the best Baldur's Gate 3 mods, but it's definitely one of the hottest. Nobody in the game will expect you to reach down into your pants and send your foes into a fiery oblivion.