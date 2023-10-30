Baldur's Gate 3 fans are carving Halloween pumpkins and these are some of my favorites

We are deep in the heart of the spooky season. I'm scared. Luckily the Baldur's Gate 3 subreddit has provided me with some much needed relief amongst the jump scares and spooks, with a collection of BG3-related pumpkin carvings. In an attempt to distract myself from all of the terror and horror, I've gone through them and have highlighted some of my favourites. It is worth noting that there will be some minor spoilers included, so be warned.

First up we have from realstibby, the most adorable of my picks, a baby owlbear. They also posted a Karlach carving, but once you look into the eyes of the small owlbear, nothing else will compare.

Next we have a slightly spookier design from Final_Ad_5757, Astarion's Scars. This design is probably the most common BG3 design I came across on the subreddit, all of which are far beyond my skill level. I should probably refrain from discussing my personal opinions about such a beloved character, but despite my thoughts, the scars look pretty cool as they glow on a pumpkin.

Another trend that I've enjoyed are carvings of the in-game symbols from status effects to spells. The bloodless status symbol from what-is-this-magic being one that I may actually try out myself. A simple but striking choice that I might be able to get close to recreating.

A few other notable ones were the fireball symbol from IntlSpaceGrayson, and the divine smite symbol from Beautiful-Cap1672.

Mindflayer carvings are another obvious choice for BG3 Halloween pumpkin slicers, and they have not disappointed. Below we have an impressive lantern from fkainz, followed by a carving of a mindflayer from the Underdark sourcebook by Xpedersen.

This is only a small selection of creativity on display, and I expect we'll see many more pumpkin pictures arrive over this Halloween. The inspiration I've taken from these will turn into a carving of my own, but I don't think I can face the embarrassment of posting my incompetent art skills for everyone else to see.