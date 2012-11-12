Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition due in 2013, work begins after BG ships

The Enhanced Edition of Baldur's Gate is due in a little over two weeks , but the expandening of BioWare's classic RPG series won't stop there. In an interview with the Red Bull website of all things, creative director Trent Oster confirmed that “we are committed to doing Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition."

He went on to reveal that "the instant Baldur's Gate is completed most of our team is ready to start work on [it], with a couple holding back to continue to add features and support the fans...We're planning on shipping [it] in 2013, hopefully before the end of summer." If you're wondering why that is, it's because he wants to "enjoy some sun this year - 2012 was a write off."

There's no word on what features we can expect in the sequel, but the Throne of Bhaal expansion seems like a safe bet. As does cross-platform multiplayer, mod support, new characters and a raised level cap - all things that are going to be present when the first Enhanced Edition lands on our digital doorsteps on November 28th.