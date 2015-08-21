Azure Striker Gunvolt is coming to the PC next week

Inti Creates has announced that the hit action-platformer Azure Striker Gunvolt, originally released last year for the Nintendo 3DS, is coming to the PC. The PC version of the game will feature a new Speedrun Mode, as well as a new, PC-exclusive Japanese Voice Mode, with bonus dialog and plot elements that weren't included in the Western release of the 3DS version.

The game will provide different "templates" for viewing its two windows—it was originally designed to take advantage of the 3DS' dual screens—and more "new and expanded features" are promised to be added in the future through free updates. Russian language support has been added, bringing the total number of languages to eight, and it will have its own set of Steam trading cards.

The minimum system requirements are really quite minimal:

OS : Windows XP, 7, 8, 8.1, 10

CPU : 2Ghz and higher

Memory : 2 GB and higher

GPU : Geforce 512 MB and higher

HDD : At least 2 GB of free space

DirectX : DirectX 9.0c

Gamepad : Microsoft Xbox 360 Controller

Azure Striker Gunvolt is set to arrive on Steam on August 28, and will sell for $15. For the first month of release, it will also come with a free copy of Mighty Gunvolt, an 8-bit-flavored platformer that "remixes characters, enemies, stages, and gameplay elements from Gunvolt and other retro-flavored favorites into a cute and simple—but surprisingly replayable—nostalgia-fueled lil’ romp." Find out more at Gunvolt.com.