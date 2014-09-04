Avernum 2: Crystal Souls announced

Common wisdom tells us that sequels are supposed to change things around, replacing existing assets just because and introducing new features to keep things fresh. It's hard to argue with that, but at the same time there's something deeply comforting about more of the same, particularly in more story-focused games such as Spiderweb Software's Avernum series. Following Avernum: Escape from the Pit—Spiderweb's remake of their first Avernum game from way back when—comes Avernum 2: Crystal Souls , a remake of their second. You'll know what to expect if you've played a Spiderweb game before now, and you've probably already made your mind up whether to buy it or not. For everyone else: here's a lovely trailer.

If you're daunted by that big '2' up there, Spiderweb say that "the story of Avernum 2 is self-contained, and previous experience with Avernum games isn't required". As for what's in this game, expect "an enormous underworld, with multiple nations and alien cultures", three separate main quests, "over 100 towns and dungeons" and, phew, all these giant numbers are making me feel faint. Based on my time with the similar Avadon, I'd say it's also reasonable to expect an atmospheric, well-developed setting, great writing, and a few annoying quirks with the interface.

Avernum 2 is coming to Windows and Mac later this year.