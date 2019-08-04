Automachef and Wonder Boy among four free games for Twitch Prime subscribers

(Image credit: Team17)

Alongside some Madden NFL 20 goodies, Twitch Prime members are getting four games as part of their subscription this month, including recently-released automated cooking puzzler Automachef and shapeshifting Metroidvania Mable and the Wood.

Twitch Prime membership is automatically bundled with Amazon Prime, and if you've signed up you can grab the games here—scroll down to the bottom of that page. You can claim four in total, and the other two are platformer Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap, which is a remake of a 1989 Sega Master System game, and biking game Pumped BMX Pro.

Automachef, released late last month, looks the pick of the bunch, and its Steam user reviews are currently "very positive". Mable and the Wood looks intriguing, too: titular hero Mable can transform into a fairy, mole or monster to overcome different obstacles. It's due out on Steam and GOG later this month, so this is the first official release.

As well as games, Twitch Prime subscribers get ad-free viewing, one channel subscription per month, exclusive emoticons and in-game loot. If you're already signed up to Amazon Prime—$120 a year or $13 a month—you can activate Twitch Prime here by singing into your Amazon account and then linking an existing Twitch account.