Australia, win a copy of The Sims 4 Collector's Edition

See those Sims in the picture above? They're having a nice time. Watching television, reading a book, even hugging. If you want to take part in this demonstration of good will, then you'll need a copy of The Sims 4 . That's where we can help, providing you're based in Australia.

PC Gamer is giving away a copy of The Sims 4: Collector's Edition, as well as four runners up prizes in the form of The Sims 4: Limited Edition. Either way you get a copy of the game, it's just that the former boasts a whole host of bonuses such as a hardcover art book, USB stick and more. The details are all through the link below.

To enter, head over here, fill out the details and answer one simple question : which television sitcom would you most like to see recreated in The Sims 4? Of course, someone has already done Seinfeld quite convincingly , so you might want to try something else.

Entries close September 18 and are open to Australians only. The Sims 4 is out now, and is rated M.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
