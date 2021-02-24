Zombies are coming to Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops received its season two update earlier today, and a minor part of the new content confirms the long-teased arrival of zombies in Call of Duty: Warzone. A bunch of calling cards added to the game (basically player banners linked to challenges) reference killing zombies in Warzone, with text including the likes of: "In Warzone, eliminate 8 zombies before the first circle closes."

Various hints have been popping up in the games over recent weeks, including a challenge machine usually found in zombies mode, and in-game audio messages talking about the imminent arrival of a cargo ship called Vodianoy in Verdansk. Among the audio scraps is the following: "Captain Rosental speaking. Russian ship Vodianoy... something happened. We were transporting strange biological material. What have we done?! There was an infection outbreak. I'm afraid we won't be able to contain it."

(Image credit: Activision)

Beyond this it's speculation. The ship's clearly going to crash-land into Verdansk at some point, and no prizes for guessing that the Vodianoy's cargo is hungry for brains. Big changes are incoming for Verdansk in general, with something "beginning to rumble underground" leading some to think it's going to be getting nuked: which is certainly one way to end a zombie war.

The second season of Call of Duty: Black Ops—Cold War and Warzone begins tomorrow, Feburary 25. That also kicks off a free week of selected Call of Duty multiplayer and Zombies content, including the new Outbreak mode, which will run until March 4.