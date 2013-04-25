Zeno Clash 2 gameplay walkthrough makes you question your own sanity

Please tell me I'm not the only one who saw the stumpy man-chicken thing with a painter's palette attached to his bottom lip. You saw it too? Thank the gods, I thought one of the other editors had slipped laboratory chemicals into my coffee. If you can make it through this Zeno Clash 2 gameplay demo with your mind intact, you'll get a look at some of the combat improvements, and the new, open world areas in the unabashedly bizarre sequel.

The first-person combat engine was central to making the first Zeno Clash the quirky, unique experience it was. Some of the additions we get a look at are the ability to "juggle" airborne enemies, fighting game style, and a handy backward kick for fending off enemies that attack from the rear. It also looks like we'll have the ability to call in allies this time around, and one such companion is shown taking part in dialogue sequences triggered by the player.

You can read more about Zeno Clash 2 on the official site , in preparation to get your prehistoric acid trip Road House on when the game releases next Tuesday.