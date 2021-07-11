You can watch FIFA 22's official reveal trailer now

In some very particular timing, EA revealed the official trailer for FIFA 22 only a few hours before the Euro final was due to start.

Most of the trailer is of real world footage, focusing on what EA is calling HyperMotion technology—a combination of machine learning and motion capture taken from high-intensity play. While this technological boost the trailer focuses on looks to be for consoles only, I imagine we'll find out more about the game during EA Play later this month.

Outside of exciting developments in motion capture, EA say they've innovated across other parts of gameplay including Career Mode, and the introduction of FIFA Ultimate Team Heroes, "completely new items that represent the stories and glory of cult players and fan favorites".

FIFA 22 is coming out on the 27th of September this year, and is available for pre-order for PC on both Steam and Origin—though both storefronts advertise different release dates to EA's website, of the 2nd of October and the 30th of September respectively.