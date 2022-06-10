You can play the Disney combat racing game now in closed beta

By published

Disney Speedstorm is a "hero-based combat racing game" based on famed Disney and Pixar characters and worlds.

Audio player loading…

If Mario Kart with Disney characters sounds like a good time to you, the upcoming free-to-play arcade racer Disney Speedstorm might be just the thing—and you can take a shot at trying it right now in the closed beta on Steam (opens in new tab) or the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab).

To take part, you can go to disneyspeedstorm.com (opens in new tab) and give them your email address, or just hit the "Request Access" button on the Steam page. That gave us immediate closed beta access when we tried. (It's possible there's a limit to the number of players it'll let in, though.)

Disney Speedstorm is a "hero-based combat racing game" featuring multiple circuits inspired by Disney and Pixar worlds, and racers ranging from classic characters like Mickey Mouse and Daffy Duck to Captain Jack Sparrow, Mulan, and Sulley. Each Disney driver has unique abilities and upgradeable stats, plus user-selectable outfits, cart liveries, wheels, and wings.

Racers in the closed beta test will include Hercules and Megara from Hercules, Belle and the Beast from The Beauty and the Beast, Mulan and Li Shang from Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow and Elizabeth Swann from Pirates of the Caribbean, Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck from Mickey & Friends, and Baloo and Mowgli from The Jungle Book. The beta will feature multiple tracks, including a distinctively black-and-white course called, appropriately, The Silver Screen, which appeared in a new trailer seen today during the Epic Store's Summer Showcase.

The Disney Speedstorm closed beta runs until June 20.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
See comments