You can now sync your Razer devices to Vivaldi's browser

Vivaldi might not be a household name to everyone, but it's the first to incorporate Razer Chroma lighting with its browser. The browser itself doesn't change colors like a Razer keyboard, but rather syncs colors from websites you visit in Vivaldi to your keyboard, mouse, and other Chroma enabled peripherals of your choice.

One caveat to that is you must have Razer Synapse installed, running in the background, and have Chroma Apps turned on, otherwise it won't work. But, if you already have Synapse installed, then the entire set-up process only takes several seconds.

However, the colors on your Razer peripherals will change to a static color, regardless of what effect you've selected. But once you close the browser, your peripherals will revert back to your active profile. So, if you are a RGB enthusiast, you might consider giving Vivaldi a try; it's fully compatible with any PC running Windows.

The browser includes some other interesting features as well, like the ability to hibernate tabs to save memory, view multiple sites in a single tab, and watch HTML5 videos in a floating window while browsing. You can even post to Instagram from Vivaldi, if you have an Instagram.

Vivaldi is headquartered in Olso, Norway and officially launched its browser on April 6, 2016, which currently has over 1.2 million active users. Its founder and CEO, Jon von Tetzchner, was previously the CEO and co-founder of Opera Software.