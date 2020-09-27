You can lean in Crysis Remastered now

Crysis Remastered has been updated to version 1.1.0. As the official Twitter account says, "We listened to your feedback and are happy to present our first set of bigger changes, additions and fixes to Crysis Remastered."

Those changes include the reinstatement of several features from the original game—leaning, a quickthrow key for grenades, and Classic Nanosuit controls. There's still no quicksave, a disappointing omission, but there are more updates to come. Performance has been improved, with stutters caused by Ray Tracing fixed, and there's a warning when you switch to "Can It Run Crysis" graphics mode now in case you didn't realize just what a hit to performance it would be.

The complete list of changes can be found on the Crysis subreddit. Here are a few highlights from the list of bugfixes:

Fixed an issue where HDR caused colors to look too bright, unnatural and artifacted during daylight levels.

Fixed a Crash during legal screens.

Fixed a rare crash during cutscenes after starting new game.

Fixed the visible ‘Replace Me’ textures on environment objects when "Textures Quality" is set to "low".

Fixed a bug where an endless static sound could be heard until the very end of the game. (Fleet – Reckoning).

Fixed an issue where SFX and music were lagging behind animations if player changed the active window during cutscenes.

Here are the Crysis Remastered system requirements.