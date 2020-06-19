Popular

You can get into the Halo 3 beta if you sign up today

But act fast.

Halo 3 is the big one: The next release in the Master Chief Collection, and the multiplayer many Halo fans are waiting for on PC. It should be out in the next few months, but you can play in the beta test much sooner if you sign up for the Halo Insider program today.

While most of the Halo PC betas, or "flights," are limited to a certain number of players, 343 is opening the doors this time. Community coordinator Tyler "Postums" Davis posted on Twitter on Thursday that anyone in the Insider program will get an invite on Friday:

The catch is you need to act fast, or you might miss the window. Once you've created an Insider account, make sure to verify your email and opt-in for communications to ensure you get the call. Davis's tweet specifies Friday morning , so the sooner you get your account in order, the better.

The current Halo 3 flight runs until June 26, so if you get in today, you'll have a whole week of free multiplayer on your hands.

Thanks, ResetEra

