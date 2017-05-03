Yooka-Laylee patch will mercifully let you 'reduce gibberish voices'

Like our reviewer Tom Marks, I wavered between joy and utter despair while playing Yooka-Laylee, but a new patch will hopefully mitigate the latter. That's because, according to Playtonic Games, the patch will allow you to "reduce those pesky gibberish voices", ie, make them go faster or potentially skip them altogether.

The gibberish voices are the game's stand-in for actual voiceovers, a harkening back to the way dialogue was handled in Banjo-Kazooie. Some love it, others hate it. Either way, the patch will let you enjoy it or smite it. You'll also be able to "skip dialogue faster" and "bypass cutscenes too", which is good for speedrunners, but also good for people who just want to fast track to collecting things without the exposition.

The patch will also add a "sprinkling of design polish throughout" and perhaps most importantly, there have been changes to how the camera works. More detail is forthcoming "in the coming weeks" no doubt in the days before the patch releases.