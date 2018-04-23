Yoku's Island Express, the Sonic Spinball meets Studio Ghibli sidescroller, has a release date

I'm draugr-deep in God of War at the moment. And having spent the last few months committing crimes all over Los Santos—I most recently murdered a song—the idea of unwinding with pleasant and colourful games like Yoku's Island Express appeals to me. It's due on PC next month.

As we reported earlier this year, Villa Gorilla and Team17's Yoku's Island Express combines platforming with puzzles and pinball in a Sonic Spinball meets Studio Ghibli-type dealio. In doing so, players assume control of the titular dung beetle hero who's recently moved to Mokumana Island for a life of sun and part-time postmaster-ing. On arrival, though, our Yoku discovers an ancient deity is trapped in an endless sleep.

"Flip and bump our pint-sized protagonist around the stunning hand-painted island on your quest to rebuild the post-office and wake an old god from its slumber," says the devs on how you'll in turn restore the natural order.

Here's Villa Gorilla on the intricacies of building an open-world pinball game:

And here's another look at the game's 'Abilities' trailer from February:

Yoku's Island Express is due May 29 and will cost £15.99/$19.99 via Steam.