Yager's latest will hit full release in June with a proper first season

Players versus players versus alien monsters, that's the pitch for upcoming game The Cycle: Frontier, where teams of prospectors drop to the surface of an alien world to mine precious resources before rushing to a dropship to escape with their loot intact. It's a formula that Yager has been testing for a few years now, and it'll properly release in June of this year, with a preseason starting on June 8th before the proper launch and Season 1 on June 22nd.

Development studio Yager is best known for 2012's Spec Ops: The Line (opens in new tab), but has since worked on a number of games including a cancelled version of Dead Island 2 (opens in new tab) and the 2017 free-to-play giant spaceship game Dreadnought (opens in new tab).

The Cycle: Frontier was structured much like a battle royale in its early tests, but now has changed into something quite different. As map instances open and close across the world of Fortuna, players can jump in and out to grab loot. There's no winner-take-all element, but other players can jump you for your loot at any time before you evactuate if the monsters don't get you first.

You can find The Cycle: Frontier on Epic Games (opens in new tab) and on Steam (opens in new tab). It'll be free to play when it launches in June.