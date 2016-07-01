XCOM 2 DLC Shen's Last Gift brings robots to an alien fight

The third and final addition to the XCOM 2 Reinforcement Pack DLC bundle, called Shen's Last Gift, is now available on Steam. The expansion sees a team of XCOM soldiers headed by Avenger Chief Engineer Lily Shen infiltrate a hidden Advent facility containing powerful weapons and technology, including a brand-new type of soldier.

Intel—which is to say, the XCOM website—indicates that the Advent facility is spread across multiple skyscrapers linked by enclosed bridges, and that the MECs defending it are all based on a single prototype which is believed to be housed somewhere inside. And of course it is, because it's literally the first thing you see in the launch trailer. Once you've got it, you'll have access to “a unique new soldier class complete with powerful new combat abilities, strategy mechanics, and customization options.”

A more relevant bit of information to be aware of is that you should not purchase this DLC pack—which, by the way, sells for $10/£8—if you've already bought the Reinforcement Pack, because you will be charged for it even though you already own it. (Unless you're buying it for someone else, I suppose.) The Mac and Linux versions of Shen's Last Gift are coming soon.

