Xbox Game Pass is now available on PC in open beta, Halo Reach will feature

Microsoft launched its subscription service at its E3 press conference.

Xbox Game Pass is available for PC right now, via a new Xbox app on the Windows Store. Announced at Microsoft's E3 2019 press conference, the pass boasts over a hundred games, including Metro Exodus, Football Manager 2019, Forza Horizon 4 and, most importantly, Halo Reach, once it releases as part of the drip feed roll out of the Halo Master Chief Collection for PC.

Here's a list of the most popular games available at the moment:

  • Wargroove
  • Football Manager 2019
  • Imperator Rome
  • Metro Exodus
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • Ark Survival Evolved
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Vampyr
  • Hollow Knight
  • Slay the Spire
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Into the Breach
  • Astroneer
  • CrossCode
  • The Messenger
  • Void Bastards

The pass is in open beta, and costs US$10 a month. Though for a limited time, access has been reduced to $1. The new Xbox app appeared on the Windows Store overnight, and is required to access Xbox Game Pass on PC.

