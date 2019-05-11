Xbox accidentally reveals the next DLC character coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ

Microsoft's Major Nelson has accidentally announced the next DLC character coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ will be Janemba from Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn.

With Kid Goku GT released earlier this week, thoughts had turned to who the fourth and final DLC character might be. But while Bandai Namco had yet to confirm any details, Xbox's Director of Programming, Larry Hryb, seemingly let the secret slip during the latest installment of his This Week on Xbox show (jump to 3.10).

As EventHubs (thanks, Eurogamer ) notes, nowhere had Bandai nor developer Arc System Works confirmed that the antagonist from Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn was coming to the game, so a casual mention of a Janemba "skin" immediately caught the attention of the Dragon Ball FighterZ community.

After the gaff, the video description of the video was amended to clarify that "the latest update pack will include: Goku GT (playable character), one new Lobby Avatar, and one new Z Stamp", and even the official Xbox Twitter account poked a little fun.

Apparently Xbox just announced Janemba for Dragon Ball FighterZ.FTFY pic.twitter.com/lg4ryCpd4zMay 9, 2019

"Apparently Xbox just leaked Janemba for Dragon Ball FighterZ," teased a comment on Twitter, to which Xbox replied (emphasis ours): "Apparently Xbox just announced Janemba for Dragon Ball FighterZ. FTFY."