WWE 2K18 season pass includes the Hardy Boyz and the 'Pumphandle Death Valley Driver'

2K Games announced a couple of days ago that the upcoming table-smashing sim WWE 2K18 will be released for the PC on the same day that it comes out for consoles—a first for the series. It also made mention of the Deluxe Edition of the game, which includes a few bonus rasslers—RVD, the Beast, and a couple of alt-Cenas—and the season pass, details of which weren't available but would be announced "soon." Which, as it turns out, means "today."

The pass will include the Enduring Icons Pack, with the Hardy Boyz, Beth Phoenix, and The Rock 'n' Roll Express; the New Moves Pack, which adds new in-game moves including the Tie Breaker, the Crash Landing, the Swinging Sleeper Slam, and the Pumphandle Death Valley Driver (here's a video, in case you don't believe that's an Actual Thing); the NXT Generation Pack, with Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Lars Sullivan, and Ruby Riot; a MyPlayer Kick Start, which will provide "access to unlock and boost MyPlayer ratings and attributes made available at launch as part of the game’s MyCareer mode"; and an Accelerator that provides immediate access to all unlockable content (excluding DLC) at launch.

The season pass will go for $30. and the contents will also be available for purchase separately:

Enduring Icons: $10

New Moves: $4

NXT Generation: $10

MyPlayer Kick Start: $10

Accelerator: $5

WWE 2K18 comes out on October 17. And now, here's a clip of the Rock 'n' Roll Express arriving at Matt Hardy's house for Apocalypto. Because rasslin.