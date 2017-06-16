World of Warcraft's lead PvP designer is moving to another Blizzard project

In keeping with the latest trend of Blizzard staff being shuffled around to new – and sometimes unannounced – projects, World of Warcraft's lead PvP designer is leaving the game. That's according to an announcement by the man himself, Brian Holinka, writing on the battle.net forums.

"A few weeks ago, I was offered a new opportunity at Blizzard that I’m really excited about," Holinka wrote. "Tomorrow is my last day working on World of Warcraft."

His leaving, naturally enough, does not symbolise some kind of decline for the MMO. "As a longtime player, I couldn't be more excited about what the future has in store for World of Warcraft," he continued. "In particular, the PvP team remains hard at work on some incredible plans. I fully expect that the best years of World of Warcraft PvP are ahead of us."

It follows news in April that StarCraft II's lead gameplay designer David Kim will move onto another project within Blizzard, though he didn't specify which project it is. Meanwhile, names like Dustin Browder and Tom Chilton count among those who have moved onto other, as-yet-unannounced projects.