World of Warcraft: Cataclysm sells 4.7 million in one month

Blizzard have announced that in its first year of sales World of Warcraft: Cataclysm has shifted an enormous 4.7 million copies, which is a new record for monthly PC sales. Cataclysm is no stranger to the record books. 3.3 million of those sales were made on its opening day, making it the fastest selling PC game of all time.

Blizzard also announce that they've hit the 12 million subscriptions mark, though this figure includes those in the free first month of game time that comes with Cataclysm. Blizzard are launching a recruitment drive to keep up with World of Warcraft's continued growth. Check out the Blizzard Careers page for more information.

For a few reasons as to why Cataclysm has proved so successful, check out our World of Warcraft: Cataclysm review , or alternatively, watch this video of 300 naked level 1 Orcs beating up a level 85 boss.