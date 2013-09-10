World of Warcraft 5.4 trailer previews the new features releasing later today

World of Warcraft's Siege of Orgrimmar update will release in a few hours, and Blizzard want you to know that it's a Big Deal. Their updated patch page provides a blanket of information for you to wriggle through, and the full changelist explains every fix and feature in exhaustive detail. But if you're less interested in learning about the 43% damage increase to the Mage's Ice Lance, community manager Josh Allen has created an at-a-glance video preview of 5.4's new content.

Headline features include a new raid - the titular Siege of Orgrimmar - against Orcish irritant Garrosh Hellscream. You'll also get to explore the Timeless Island, which, as the name suggests, is an island that exists outside of time. In addition, there are new Proving Ground arenas to test yourself against, 'Flexible Mode' scaling difficulty for group content, and the conclusion to the Legendary Quest chain.

It will all be available when 5.4 is updated into the game later today.

Thanks, Polygon .