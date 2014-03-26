Wolfenstein: The New Order Panzerhund Edition comes with everything but the game

Today, Bethesda announced Wolfenstein: The New Order Panzerhund Edition, which includes almost everything you'd want in a fancy, pricey special edition of a game. For $100, you'll get a footlocker-style box containing an assortment of maps, case files, and an x-ray. You'll also get the obligatory figurine, an 8-inch, hand painted statue of a robotic dog, which you've probably seen in trailers and other marketing. The only thing missing in the special edition is the game itself.

“This collector's edition does not include a copy of the game,” the product description on Bethesda's site explains. “Keep your pre-order at your favorite retailer and we'll send you these goodies separately—this way we can ship these boxes worldwide and you're not stuck waiting for your game to come along with an oversized, expensively shipped box.”

The special edition also includes 14 postcards from the game's alternate history bound in a display book, three patches, and a steelbook which you can put your disc in after you buy it. Separately.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 's special edition came with night vision goggles and Dead Island: Riptide 's came with a decapitated torso of a woman in a bikini. But I think that by excluding the actual game, Wolfenstein: The New Order is the new title holder for silliest special edition ever. Well played.

