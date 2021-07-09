The Witcher season 2 is coming to Netflix on December 17

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Witcher season 2 will release on Netflix on December 17, 2021. The date was announced during the WitcherCon livestream today, and puts the second season two years after the first season, which aired in December of 2019.

Like the first season, The Witcher season 2 will be eight episodes long. Netflix also revealed most of the episode titles:

A Grain of Truth Kaer Morhen What is Lost Redanian Intelligence Turn Your Back Dear Friend Voleth Meir ...And one that's "Top Secret"

Netflix suggests that the episode titles contain hidden "clues."

Can you decipher the clues hidden in our Season 2 episode titles? Share your theories! #WitcherCon

The WitcherCon stream is still going, so there'll be more teases. So far, Netflix has only given us scraps, and no big season 2 trailer, but we might get one before it's over.

We learned that one of the monsters featured in season 2 will be the Leshy, and got a very brief look at a bony hand. We also saw Jaskier's new, more "rock and roll" season 2 look:

"It's definitely something," joked Jaskier actor Joey Batey about the photo. "What a [bleep]. What a moron. What's he doing?"

Batey also said—jokingly, but maybe not—that "there might be a small amount of hat in [season 2] for about 47 seconds." He's referring to the bard's distinctive hat, which the producers tried (there's a photo of him wearing it) but ultimately didn't make it into season 1.

One other tidbit: We'll meet a bunch of new characters as Geralt's story develops in season 2 (see the full list in our Witcher Season 2 guide), but The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said during the livestream that her favorite addition to the cast is Kim Bodnia as Vesemir. Her favorite scene from the season involves "Vesemir and Ciri in a Kaer Morhen lab," she said, and "took an entire day to shoot."

We'll add more details as WitcherCon continues today.