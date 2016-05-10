Windows 10 UWP gets crucial PC gaming updates

Microsoft's Universal Windows Platform enjoys its share of controversy, but it has some way to go towards basic functionality before it thinks about conquering the PC ecosystem. Today it has made some progress with a set of PC-specific new features.

Thanks to the magic of modern technology, you can now toggle v-sync, unlock your framerate, and get the most out of your G-sync or FreeSync monitor if you're lucky enough to own one. That ought to help out Quantum Break no end, so if you've been holding off until the port is knocked into shape, now could be your opportunity.