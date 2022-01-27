Win this SteelSeries headset and Neverwinter goodies on the PCG forums

Audio player loading…

Right now you can mosey on down to the PC Gamer forums to get the chance to win a SteelSeries headset and some Neverwinter content thanks to SteelSeries and Perfect World Entertainment.

Neverwinter's 22nd module, Dragonbone Vale, is now available on PC and Valindra Shadowmantle is back. The antagonist is making a return alongside the Cult of the Dragon in the Sword Mountains to bring undeath to dragons. And new content doesn't stop there as this module adds traversal grappling hooks, new faction reputation systems, and a new 10-player trial too. That's a lot of adventuring to be getting on with.

In case you're curious, we've already reviewed the Arctis 7 and loved its performance. We'll be giving away not only the headset but also codes to unlock the Nightmare of Neverwinter Pack and the Dragon Emote Pack too.

Gold Prize (2 winners):

- 1 SteelSeries Arctis 7 Gaming Headset.

- Digital code to unlock the Nightmare of Neverwinter Pack for Neverwinter.

- Digital code to unlock the Dragon Emote Pack for Neverwinter.

Silver Prize (100 winners):

- Digital code to unlock the Dragon Emote Pack for Neverwinter.

How to enter

If you want to be in with a chance to win any of these prizes, you can head to this forum thread and follow the instructions on this competitions page. You have from January 27—February 16 to enter so you better hurry. Note that the physical items will be limited to residents of North America, the United Kingdom and Europe, who are 18 years of age and older as of January 20, 2021.