Win a Steam key for Pencil Test Studio's Armikrog

Claymation point-and-click adventure Armikrog, from the creators of Earthworm Jim and The Neverhood, lands on PC in September. We're giving away 10 Steam keys to lucky readers. That could mean you!

To enter the giveaway, simply click through to the giveaway page and write in your name and email address. 10 random winners will be picked from the pool of entrants.

Enter the giveaway here

The giveaway for Armikrog runs until Friday, September 4th at 12 pm PDT.

The game releases on September 8th. For more on Armikrog, check out our hands-on preview from E3 2015.