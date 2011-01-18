Win a free Zork Anthology from GoG.com

We've got 10 copies of GoG.com's Zork Anthology to give away, each of which includes Zork, Zork II, Zork III, Beyond Zork, Zork Zero and Planetfall.

If you do click the link to find out how to enter, you are likely to be eaten by a Grue.

Update: contest closed. Check your email to see if you're a winner!

It is fitting that in order to win a text adventure, you must send us text. Email Letters@pcgamer.com contests@pcgamer.com (if you already sent an entry to letters, it'll still count) with "Zork Dork" in the subject line, and we'll randomly draw 10 winners on Thursday, January 20.

One entry per person, please.