Widowmaker statue heads up the 'new' Blizzard Collectibles line

Blizzard has announced a swanky new line of "premium statues, replicas, and artwork" called Blizzard Collectibles, headed up by a 13.5 inch tall statue of the fearsome Overwatch assassin Widowmaker. The line will also include previously-released pieces including statues of Tracer and Reaper, who we checked out previously, plus Warcraft stalwarts Illidan and Grommash Hellscream, and the Hearthstone "Keepsake Box."

"We tend to go all-in when it comes to representing the things we're passionate about in our work, and that's exactly what we're doing with this new line of high-end statues, replicas, and artwork," Blizzard vice president of global consumer products Matthew Beecher said. "Our goal with Blizzard Collectibles is to produce pieces of art that capture the personality of our games, and we're excited to share these premium items with gamers and collectors worldwide."

It's primarily an exercise in rebranding—Widowmaker, Reaper, and the rest are still listed among the less-premium Blizzard Gear offerings—but it does make sense, from a marketing standpoint, to set these bits of swag apart. We're not talking about Tracer leggings here: The Widowmaker statue, like the Reaper and Tracer figures, goes for $150, while the Hearthstone box is $225 and Illidan and Grommash are $350 a pop.

The Blizzard Collectibles Widowmaker statue is available for preorder now at the Blizzard Gear store. Blizzard said that more Collectibles will be announced later this year.