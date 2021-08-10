Where to find Batman, Beast Boy, and Clark Kent in Fortnite

Superman has finally arrived in Fortnite, and players can now complete the Superman challenges to earn the battle pass skin. You'll have to work for it, though. Thankfully, it's not as hard as reversing time by flying obnoxiously fast around the globe.

The first few challenges are simple: Complete quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, and Beast Boy. These are simple NPC quests; the kind you'd get to bolster your gold bars or upgrade your weapon.

The tough part is actually finding these NPCs, since they tend to walk around and their speech bubble only appears if you're somewhat close. So we've done the hard work for you and located them all.

Read on for the full guide.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Where is Batman in Fortnite?

You can find Batman on the south side of Dirty Docks, near the cargo cranes and the parked alien UFO.

Where is Beast Boy in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find Beast Boy in Weeping Woods, specifically on the bridge connecting both sides of the river.

Where is Clark Kent in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find Clark Kent in the farmhouse just outside the orchard location north of Corny Complex.

To accept a quest from one of the NPCs, simply interact with them and select one of the 2-3 quests they'll offer. Make sure to not accidentally spend your gold bars on their other options.

Check out our Fortnite hub for more challenge guides and news on the latest skins. You can check out how to get Fortnite's Superman skin here, which includes all the other challenges you'll need to complete to earn Clark Kent and Shadow Superman.