Will there be a Warzone nuke event?

When is the Warzone nuke event time? Following weeks of rumours, leaks, and cryptic teases, Verdansk is probably going to explode during Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2. The original map is still in one piece, for now, but after zombies recently appeared in the Vodianoy it seems as though the developers are gearing up for some spectacular changes.

Unfortunately, there's no official word on when this update is due to go live, but thanks to the information out there, I can try to piece together Warzone's story and work out what's to come. Here's everything we know about the Warzone nuke event.

Warzone nuke event time: What to expect

Warzone celebrated its first birthday yesterday, but you wouldn't have known that by logging into the game. There were no playlist changes or hints that it was a special occasion for the battle royale, which makes the looming speculated nuke event all the more mysterious.

On March 10, the devs published a blogpost to commemorate its anniversary, looking back over each Warzone season so far spanning from its launch during the Modern Warfare era to its integration with Call of Duty: Cold War. It's the end of the article that's most interesting though, here's what it says:

"It seems that after a year of smooth sailing, Warzone may have to prepare for a threat never before seen in Verdansk, and any Operators who wish to survive might need to save the celebration for another time and get back in the fight before it’s too late.

Once again, thanks to you, the community, for being with us for the past year of Warzone. With Season Two’s story continuing through the game’s one-year milestone, we cannot wait to share with you what’s in store for the year to come… but it’ll be better for you to experience it for yourself.

Execute the mission."

It's highly likely that the threats mentioned above are the newly introduced zombies ambling around the Vodianoy Shipwreck on the southeast corner of the map. We're expecting the undead to continue spreading across Verdansk's landscape as there's no way they'll remain contained in that portion of the map. The current theory speculates that the zombies will completely overrun Verdansk, which will eventually trigger the nukes below its surface to detonate.

A recent leak details a casual sandbox mode, including time trials, vehicle races, and some obstacle courses. The same audio leak references a zombies 'plague' mode that may coincide with Verdansk's send-off. One of the lines highlights that "this is your last chance to save Verdansk", so we may see this mode appear later on in the season.

(Image credit: Activision)

What's happening in Warzone on March 11?

It looks as though March 11 could mark the beginning of Verdansk's downfall, but I wouldn't expect everything to unfold today. Verdansk's zombies are still lurking around the Vodianoy, and they'll likely continue spreading across the map over the course of Season 2.

Treyarch has already announced that, at 10am PT on March 11, the Outbreak Event in Zombies and Warzone will come to an end. This could be when we start seeing signs that the zombies are ready to move, but it'll be worth keeping an eye on the terminals in Verdansk for updates on when more zombies will appear. So far, we haven't seen the terminals change since they were added.

The Outbreak Event featured 18 challenges and gave us the opportunity to earn two exclusive weapon blueprints. There's still a few hours to finish those off if you haven't already, but you'll have to be quick.

Only 48 hours left in the Outbreak Event in Zombies and Warzone!Finish all 18 challenges to earn two exclusive Weapon Blueprints before 10AM Thursday. You got this. pic.twitter.com/ZH63RKJcBKMarch 9, 2021 See more

Considering that the recent blog post simply ends with "execute the mission", we can't make a definite call on what will happen next, but whatever the developers have in mind is clearly starting soon. Interestingly, the post also highlights that it's better if we experience the upcoming events ourselves. Not only does this state the obvious in that we'll definitely want to hop in and play when a big update releases, this phrasing leads me to believe that we may have another 'Know Your History'-type event to engage with.

Back in August, this mission led us to the Warzone Stadium where we were able to watch the world premiere of the Cold War trailer. If there's a catastrophic explosion and a new map on the horizon, this is the perfect way to introduce them. Personally, I'd love to see us taking Verdansk's destruction into our own hands in a special mission.

Over the past few weeks players have been sharing clips captured on Warzone's Rebirth Island map. These secret interactions consist of players' screen distorting which then triggers a Russian VO. These voice lines usually refer to the Vodianoy ship, which gave us a good idea that the ship would crash onto the Verdansk coast before Outbreak launch, but the reports are still continuing to surface as recently as this morning.

(Image credit: Activision)

New map: Is it coming this April?

As previously reported by VGC, the new Warzone map could release this April. The current season's battle pass expires on April 22, so this may be when we'll finally see Warzone shift into the Cold War era. It's believed that Verdansk's explosive exit will pave the way for a new map featuring locations from the original Black Ops game, and leaks suggest that we'll have the chance to revisit areas like Swamps and Zoo. According to VGC, Warzone was supposed to head to the 1980s at the end of last year, but it was pushed back and will now release much closer to its first birthday.