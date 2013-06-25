What we want from Star Wars: Battlefront

Battlefront II wowed us with the ability to have battles going on over a planet’s surface, and in the stars above all at once. The trailer for the cancelled Battlefront 3 teased us with a more refined version of that mechanic. It’s a hallmark of both Star Wars as a franchise and Battlefront. We want to finally be able to participate in a Battle of Endor with a working, orbiting Death Star (complete with a flyable path to the core) while the forest below is consumed with battle. And controlling ground installations like ion cannons and shield generators should allow the two theaters to interact more dynamically.