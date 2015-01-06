What we played over the holiday break

On Christmas Eve I committed my mind and body to surviving Xenonauts. Earlier in 2014 I’d spent 20-some hours losing and ragequitting through it, abandoning dozens of battered save files. I’d enjoyed myself along the way, but lost over and over to a combination of my own impatience and Xenonauts’ extra layer of depth and difficulty—its Normal setting is roughly equivalent to Veteran in modern XCOM.

I marathoned Xenonauts for a couple of days, losing all of of my starting soldiers one by one. At one point a soldier—I’m not sure if it was Lt. Abraham Lincoln or Cap. Orson Welles—vaporized when I shrugged off the 14% chance that my hovertank would have its railgun shot blocked by a tree. Whoops. Still, I pressed on. A squad wipe halfway through meant that I had to avoid difficult missions and shoot down smaller, less dangerous UFOs to train my inexperienced recruits on before they could take on downed alien carriers and strike craft. It took much longer, but it was safer.

A two-hour terror mission was the highlight. It was the first terror mission I’d tackled of the campaign, and luckily I’d drawn “robots” as the enemy type rather than Reapers (aka Chrysalids). After connecting on at least a dozen “must-make” shots, my team was beat up, low on ammo, but intact. Thinking I’d entered the “mopping up” phase, I explored the final edge of the map to reveal two Heavy Drone units. I hadn’t even encountered any medium drones yet—what the hell were these? Lt. Katie Williams died fighting the first one, bravely firing a burst shot into the air. Her valor earned us the knowledge that Heavy Drones explode violently across multiple tiles when killed, preventing countless future deaths.

During the playthrough I swapped Xenonauts’ music for a Spotify playlist of “Space War-Appropriate Williams/Zimmer/Wall/McCreary” and others that I’d also used for Sins of a Solar Empire, which was splendid, although themes from Star Wars now fill me with an unusual seriousness and dread. I also used a mod that added dozens of new, more realistic character portraits.

Nearing the end on January 2, I didn’t realize that I’d have a single shot at Xenonauts’ final mission. What a thrill! The briefing for the finale is harrowing: not only are there a ton of tough enemies thrown at you immediately, with little cover, but if you dally too long (as you’re free to do in practically all of Xenonauts) dozens of Reapers start streaming from the middle of the map, way too many for you to survive.

43 dead soldiers later (and 96,125 civilians, RIP), Lt. Wes Fenlon said something masculine and clever, flicked a railgun shot at the final alien commander, and escaped onto a teleporter pad with Reapers on his heels. It was some of the best gaming I did all year.