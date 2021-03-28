What did you play last week?

Morgan Park played Star Wars Pinball VR, which has a Mandalorian table because of course it does. I hadn't thought of pinball as something to do in VR, but it's a game you play standing up without moving very much and actually that's perfect for where the tech is at right now. It seems like Star Wars Pinball VR makes use of its virtual nature to give you alternate views, ships that fly out of the cabinet, and the Mandalorian, staring over your shoulder while you play.

Emma Matthews has been playing various Among Us mods, which add new roles as well as modes like Zombies or Cops & Robbers to the game of Werewolf in space. She also played Hearthstone, which sure has gone through some changes, and found the latest ones have made its new reward track good actually.

Christopher Livingston finished Valheim, or at least finished all the Valheim currently available in Early Access. That doesn't mean there's nothing left to do, though. Even after defeating the final boss there's still plenty of map left to uncover and challenges to try, especially once you throw mods into the mix.

Andy Kelly played the demo of Gamedec, the cyberpunk detective RPG where you solve crimes in virtual worlds. The investigation mechanics, which he compared to those in the Frogwares' Sherlock Holmes games, are sound but the writing still seems to need some work before it's ready for prime-time, he says.

Enough about us. What about you? Have you been beating thugs and minigames in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, or running your own megatourism hyperdestination in Spacebase Startopia? Let us know!