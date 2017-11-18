I was confused, and strangely kind of relieved, to find my family alive and well when I started West of Loathing earlier today. Turns out I got West of Loathing mixed up with Westerado—or combined, really, so that I thought West of Loathing was a comedy western where you're searching for the man who murdered your family. Glad they're OK.

After briefly alt-tabbing to google 'that other western game where you're trying to find the guy who killed your family,' I continued on confident that I didn't actually know what West of Loathing was about. Very quickly I unlocked the 'silly walks' option, and was certain that I would never turn it off and will definitely continue west for whatever reason I selected (fortune, I think). I'm enjoying playing something that isn't about serious people doing serious war stuff.

But what are you playing this weekend, or whenever you have some time off? If it's Battlefront 2, which I reviewed this week, let me know how you're feeling about it. Some think I liked it too much, some think it's brilliant and I just don't get it, while others think I am wonderful and perfect and always right. I'm just assuming.

An update on West of Loathing before I go: I opened it just now to grab a screenshot, and my dog is currently tilting her head every time my character steps in horse poop and it makes a squish sound, so it looks like we're both fans. Check out Chris' review if that isn't enough of a recommendation. And speaking of Chris, I highly recommend his story about pumpkin farming and extreme duck ownership.