We've got 15 three-day passes for PAX Australia up for grabs

PAX Australia returns to Melbourne this October 27-29, and PC Gamer has a whopping 15 three-day passes to give away. You’ll be granted access to the gaming expo for the entire weekend, which means you’ll be able to attend all the panels, play a huge variety of major games before they’re released, and all manner of other PAX-related shenanigans, including (impromptu) photo ops with cosplayers.

To go in the draw, just fill in the form over here and answer the following question: if you were to attend a gaming convention in any fictional game setting, which would it be?

A few details: winners will be contacted by a representative from PAX Australia with details on how to redeem the prize (this will involve picking up a wristband assigned to you at the Melbourne Convention Centre). The prize includes access only – you’ll need to arrange your own transport or accommodation if needed.

Winners will be announced this Friday, October 20. Click here to enter, or here to visit the PAX Australia website.