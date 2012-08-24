Weekend Game Deals - August 24, 2012

Thing I love about PC gaming #143: buying old games and buying a new games feels the same. Games get cheaper, but they don't tumble into bargain bins. They get re-promoted. Communities of fans stick around for years. When Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II was added to Steam this week, we celebrated. Today, it's in the top sellers list. The PC is where games go to thrive, on and on.

Oh, and we also spend less on them, new or old. This week in game deals: Civilization V, Grand Theft Auto IV, Torchlight, The Walking Dead, and more!

This week's best deals ► GTA IV, Civ V, Torchlight, and more

If I may make a suggestion: grab GTA IV for $5, gather a few friends, and set up a no-friction car mod footrace . It will be $5 well spent.

Steam ► Just Cause series

For under $4, you could justify getting Just Cause 2 just 'cause . [Ed. note: the joke police have been contacted.]

Amazon ► Civilization

It's nothing new for Amazon, which seems to cycle its discounts among the same set of games, but its Civilization sale is still strong.

GameFly ► Grand Theft Auto

Select Grand Theft Auto games are 75% off on GameFly all weekend. What a steal ! [Ed. note: the joke FBI has been contacted.]

Get Games ► Rayman, Driver, Far Cry

There's no particular theme on Get Games this weekend, but some nice deals. Its Sleeping Dogs sale has gone from 25% off to 10% off, but it's still one of the few retailers that has it on sale. But there's a "but": you can get it cheaper at Green Man Gaming, with its 20% off anything voucher.

GameStop ► The Walking Dead and Saints Row

If you didn't pick it up during the Steam Summer Sale, The Walking Dead for $14.99 isn't bad at all.

GOG ► Indies Invade

GOG's weekend theme is looser than usual, but to our benefit: it's got 50% off some great indie games.

Green Man Gaming ► 20% off it all

That voucher is still active -- until the end of August, you can save 20% on any PC download at Green Man Gaming with the code DERHE-RRDER-RINGE.

GamersGate ► Sale 'splosion

As usual, GamersGate has ten pages packed with sales . Many of them will cause shrugging, but not all of them: try S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Shadow of Chernobyl for $3.99 (Friday only), Mount & Blade Collection for $20.97 , and Warp for $2.49 .

Let us know in the comments if you find any more great deals, and, though I skipped it last week: what are you playing this weekend? I'll be getting a head start in Guild Wars 2 -- if you're doing the same, come find the PCG US crew on the Tarnished Coast server. What race are you planning to choose?