Wayne Brady plays King Dice in the Cuphead Netflix animated series

A new teaser for the upcoming Cuphead animated series dropped today during Netflix's Geeked Week livestream, revealing that Wayne Brady, he of Whose Line Is It and that wild Dave Chappelle sketch we all love, will provide the voice of the shady King Dice.

King Dice is the Devil's right-hand man in Cuphead, blocking passage between isles until all the terms of his contracts are fulfilled. Later in the game, he becomes a boss who players must defeat before the big, endgame showdown. Based on how he looks in this teaser, his demeanor hasn't gotten any more pleasant in the Cuphead animated series.

The Cuphead animated series on Netflix is expected to debut later this year.