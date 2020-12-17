Watch this brutal, buggy remake of Cyberpunk 2077's E3 2018 trailer

It's no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 is, in its current form, rife with bugs. Some of them are admittedly quite funny, but mostly it's just distracting and kinda disappointing. CD Projekt Red says it's working hard on squashing them, and hopefully future patches will fix its many issues.

To highlight the game's shaky state, Ryan Campbell Beans has created this hilarious (and very well edited) remake of the game's E3 2018 trailer, compiling some of the wildest, weirdest bugs people have encountered. It's pretty harsh, focusing on the game at its absolute worst, but hey, you gotta laugh. Here's hoping the game ends up in better shape soon.