Watch the first trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Respawn Entertainment and EA have revealed the first trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, their upcoming singleplayer Star Wars game that's due out on November 15.

The trailer was revealed at the Star Wars Celebration event today, and shows the game's hero Cal Kestis, played by actor Cameron Monaghan of Shameless and Gotham, on the run from the Empire and its Inquisitors following the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

The trailer gives little away about the story, but we know it will have "a lot of new planets and new characters" that we haven't seen in the Star Wars universe before.

The trailer shows no gameplay, but players will have access to both a lightsaber and force powers, and the footage has a clip of Cal wallrunning, which suggests it will be in the game. During the reveal, the devs said combat will be “easy to pick up”, but you can also “master it, it has a lot of depth...You really have to size up your enemies, identify and exploit their weaknesses," they said.

You'll also have an droid accompany you on your journey, which you can upgrade with different tools.

The Amazon listing for the game is now live, and the Standard Edition costs $59.99.

You can watch the full livestream of the game reveal here.