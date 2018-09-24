Watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 'launch gameplay trailer'

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the game about traveling back in time to fight zombie tigers in the Roman Coliseum (or something like that), comes out in, let's see here, two-and-a-half weeks. Okay, so you might think that being so far down the road makes a "Launch Gameplay Trailer" a little premature at this point. Too bad, because here it is.

The video features gameplay from all three Black Ops 4 modes: Zombies, Blackout, and the catchall "multiplayer" combat. There's no single-player campaign in Black Ops 4, but Zombies will serve as something of a stand-in, with storyline leading players hither and yon—including that trip to the Coliseum—to do co-op battle with hordes of the undead.

Blackout, Black Ops' take on battle royale, is probably the bigger hook, if only because it's new and seems very promising. (And, you know, it's battle royale.) The Blackout beta wrapped up earlier this month, and it was really good—we shared our thoughts on the mode here.

I have no idea who's providing the music in this trailer (I am old and unhip to such things), but if Avenged Sevenfold is your bag you should probably take a look/listen to the Black Ops 4 Zombies trailer that was turned loose over the weekend. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 comes out on October12.