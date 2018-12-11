Watch hooded men with chainsaws get blown into goo in the Dusk launch trailer

After almost a year in Early Access, the high-speed-violence retro-FPS Dusk is now available in full release on Steam. To celebrate the launch, publisher New Blood Interactive has put out a trailer that showcases the game's many and varied environments and enemies, some of which you may have seen, and others that are brand new.

The trailer is Dusk in a nutshell: Loud, fast, and very giblet-y. The campaign is spread across three chapters—The Foothills, The Facilities, and the newly-released Nameless City—and while there's not a lot of what you'd call narrative cohesion linking them (or even their individual levels) together, the maps do seem to grow increasingly twisted the deeper you get into the game. 16-player deathmatch is also available in the multiplayer Duskworld mode, if that's your thing.

I didn't write our upcoming review (and yes, we've got one on the way) but I have been playing Dusk quite a bit, and I really like it. It's a pure, old-school FPS, fast and bloody, with just enough extraneous silliness in things like flushable rolls of toilet paper and the Crystal of Madness (which I will not spoil) to ensure that nobody takes it too seriously. If shooters are your thing, you probably shouldn't miss it.

Dusk is available now on Steam, on sale for $16.66 (because that's the kind of game it is) until December 17.