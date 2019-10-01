Watch four fat fighters roll in on pumpkins in the new Trine 4 trailer

The Trine games have always struck me as platformers made for people who don't like (or maybe just aren't particular good at) platformers. That's why I'm a fan of the series: Instead of ridiculous thumb gymnastics, I can enjoy a lighthearted fairy tale story, soothing narration, and a focus on puzzles instead of rage-inducing insta-death stunt-jumping.

Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power opted for a 3D take on the game that didn't go over particularly well, so for Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, developer Frozenbyte has returned to the classic 2D styling of the series, showcased in a new overview trailer released today. The basics are the same as ever—trouble in the realm that the heroes of the Trine must work together to resolve—but the characters themselves have been upgraded somewhat: Pontius the Knight can conjure Ghost Shields, for instance, while Zoya the Entrepreneur now has access to Elemental Arrows, and Amadeus the Wizard has added balls to his repertoire.

The video is a little more combat-heavy than I care for, although that could be a consequence of the focus on co-op play. Trine 4 will support solo and three-way play as it always has, and will also offer a new four-player mode that will enable players to mix and match characters as they like: If you want to roll with four Pontiuses, you can do that—literally, in spots.

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince comes out on October 8, and is available for pre-purchase now on Steam and GOG.