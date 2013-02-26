Watch Dogs will use new engine, not old Assassin's Creed tech

Ubisoft's much-anticipated hack-'em-up Watch Dogs will not be powered by the same engine behind Assassin's Creed, which in the name of progress, is good news. The confirmation comes via Ubisoft's Sebastien Viard, who is the technical director on Watch Dogs and has contributed to Far Cry 2 and 3. He Tweeted earlier today that Watch Dogs uses a "brand new engine" called Disrupt, which was created by Ubisoft Montreal and has been created for the express purpose of powering the new game.

The new info comes after reports yesterday that Watch Dogs will push what creative director Jonathan Morin is calling "hyperconnectivity." Morin explained it as online "all the time and anywhere."

Watch Dogs will release towards the end of the year - probably November.