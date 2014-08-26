Watch Dogs update makes drinking easier and hacking your friends possible

One of the more amusing controversies to emerge after the release of Watch Dogs concerned its drinking mini-game. Dedicated players were outraged that drinking in Watch Dogs was too hard, and they were right: if you wanted to play the mini-game past the point required by the main campaign, it did get very bloody hard. Never mind though, because the newest Watch Dogs update makes the uniquely annoying mini-game much easier, for those among you still determined to master virtual drinking.

There are more changes introduced by the patch: you can now reset Gang Hideouts and Criminal Convoy missions, in much the same way you can Outposts in Far Cry 3. You can now choose to hack friends in multiplayer, while CTOS multiplayer matches will no longer cease if the player controlling via a mobile device drops out.

Relatedly, players in the habit of disconnecting from multiplayer matches halfway through will be matched with other guilty players, creating a virtual troll hell. "If you're playing against someone else who disconnects unfairly, you will get the same amount of Notoriety as if you had won at that moment," the patch notes read. "The disconnector will not receive any Notoriety."

Full notes can be read on the Ubisoft website .