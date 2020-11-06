Watch Dogs Legion patch fixes some crashes, but not corrupted saves

A Watch Dogs Legion patch issued today will hopefully alleviate several crashing problems that players have been experiencing.

In addition to addressing at least eight specific instances of crashes, the patch also aims to fix FPS drops for players with ray traced reflections turned on. There are some bug fixes, too, including one where rushing enemies would yell constantly, another where collected audio files wouldn't play, and a few issues with Legion's cinematic sequences, cosmetics, and weapons.

Unfortunately, this patch doesn't address the corrupted save file problem some players have reported since launch, but Ubisoft says another patch is being worked on. Below you'll find the complete list of patch notes:

PC

Fixed crash that could occur when starting a new game.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when starting the game with menu narration enabled.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when starting the in DirectX 12 mode while the Operating System does not support Direct X12.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when opening the photo gallery app with Tobii Menu Navigation.

Fixed crashes that could occur in some cases due to a memory corruption.

Fixed possible crashes that would occur when your character is on various locations in the world.

Fixed specific instances of crashes that may occur on Ray Tracing Graphics cards.

Fixed a crash that could occur on Multithreading CPU when Multithreading has been disabled.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze momentarily when switching controls from mouse and keyboard to a controller and vice versa.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from completing the “From the Shadows” challenge.

Fixed an issue where English Audio was not available on Russian versions of the game.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from starting and joining dart matches when playing with a mouse.

Fixed an issue where a story cinematic was automatically skipped after completing the mission “London’s Protectors”.

Fixed an issue that caused occasional framerate drops in free roam when "Ray Traced Reflections” was enabled.

Fixed an issue that could cause the autodetect graphics option to set the graphics quality too low for some resolutions for certain hardware.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Purchase’ and ‘WD Credits’ buttons were not clickable with a mouse.

Global

Fixed an issue that caused the incorrect cinematic to play after choosing one of the options in the “More Human Than Human” mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause cinematics to miss characters and sound when starting the cinematic with a ranged weapon equipped.

Fixed an issue that could cause the credits to roll before the loading screen had finished. Roll credits!

Fixed an issue that could cause personal drones to not have the proper UI indicator showing their location when being called.

Fixed an issue that caused audio files to not automatically play when being picked up.

Fixed an issue causing enemy Rusher archetypes to constantly shout. A bit too chatty, innit?

Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading screen when swapping operatives near the Buckingham Palace.

Fixed an issue that could cause the hacking puzzle to become stuck after using the Viral Hacking ability during the “The Face of the Enemy” mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause the operative to hold a gun during the “In Full Blume” mission cinematic when interacting with the objective marker while having certain weapons drawn.

Fixed an issue that could cause an operative to get stuck in a looping animation after equipping the LTL APGL weapon.

Fixed an issue causing the hologram of the Leopard Mask to appear behind the operative instead of the glass of the mask.

Optimized HDR support to reduce flickering experienced in specific conditions.

Ubisoft Connect

Fixed an issue where badges did not unlock when the objectives were met.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Historian”, “Discoverer” and “Collector” challenges to not unlock.

Cosmetics

Fixed an issue that caused placeholder art to show in the HUD after purchasing cosmetic items from the in-game store.

Fixed an issue causing the shoulder piece of the Space DJ outfit to stick out.

Fixed a clipping issue on the female version of Marcus’ Jacket.

Fixed missing shoulder pads and breast pocket on the Spy Pack Jacket.

Fixed hologram issues for the King of the Jungle and Viper masks.

General