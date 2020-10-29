Watch Dogs: Legion glitches see jeeps soar over London and NPCs with no skin

It's probably not the best sign when 'Ubisoft launch' has become gamer shorthand for "give it a week or two." Obviously some of the bugs and glitches of Watch Dogs: Legion should be viewed with a sense of proportion: these are incredibly complex products, and watching a motorbike randomly spin into the sky can be as amusing as it is annoying. It's unclear just how serious Legion's faults are though: there was a game-breaking-bug on Xbox, while the game's general PC performance currently leaves an enormous amount to be desired.

The PC version is due an update tomorrow. It's unlikely this will fix the current issues, including precipitous frame-drops whenever a character dares look at the Thames. Tomorrow's hotfix only mentions improved performance for RTX cards, and nothing about CPU load, which seems to be the issue for most people.

We'll report further on the serious side but, meantime, some of these glitches sure are funny. Quick acknowledgement: some of these clips are from the console version.

Here's a car slowly, ever-so-slowly, taking off and rotating into the sky. This really needs some chillout music.

Some citizens don't appear to have their skin at the moment, which I guess is a next-level way to avoid facial recognition cameras.

A minor sub-genre of motorbike glitches is emerging, as this cereal-loving hipster discovers.

720 noscope baby! This is the kind of glitch you almost want them to keep.

There's also character-cloning glitch, which can lead to the rather amusing spectacle of a DedSec man trying to persuade himself to join DedSec.

Finally, Watch Dogs: Legion reveals what the London Underground really looks like.